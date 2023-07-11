Outlaw motorcycle gang associates in Wollongong are being targeted after two men were shot in Sydney's Inner West last week.
Emergency services were called to a Marrickville business on Friday, July 7 after the men, aged 20 and 33, were shot. One of the men suffered serious injuries.
A short time later, emergency services were called to two burnt-out vehicles located in Marrickville and Dulwich Hill, which are being treated as linked.
The Criminal Groups Squad has since taken control of the investigation into the shootings under Strike Force Orsino.
On the weekend of July 8 and 9, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad officers, "interacted" with more than 25 alleged OMCG associates, including in Wollongong, as part of their ongoing inquiries, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Associates were also targeted in suburbs across Sydney, including the CBD, and Katoomba.
Detective Acting Superintendent Glyn Baker, Commander of Criminal Groups Squad, said officers will continue to focus on alleged OMCG associates as the investigation continues.
"Whether through vehicle stops, door knocks, or compliance checks - our best detectives are on this case, relentlessly pursuing leads to find those responsible," he said.
"We are working closely with Raptor Squad to ensure that while inquiries are being made, OMCG associates continue to feel the insistent pressure from police.
"As our investigation continues, we are urging anyone who many have any information to contact police."
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
