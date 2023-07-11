Illawarra has added a key piece to its long-range arsenal in South Korean shooting whiz Hyunjung Lee for the upcoming season.
A 6 ft 7' swingman, Lee will arrive at the Hawks on a three-year deal and, alongside skipper Tyler Harvey, could well furnish the club with the best three-point shooting arsenal in the NBL.
As a sophomore with the Davidson Wildcats, Lee became the first player in school history to log 50-40-90 shooting numbers, not mean feat given it's also the alma mater of NBA superstar Steph Curry.
His 44.2 per cent from long-range that season also puts him a notch above Curry as a single-season record clip for the North Carolina college.
He becomes the first player of Asian descent to don a Hawks uniform, though arriving in Wollongong won't be an entirely foreign experience for the 22-year-old who played alongside Sam Froling, Dan Grida, and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk while at NBA Global Academy in Canberra.
While a serious foot injury saw him go unselected at the 2022 NBA Draft, Lee has most recently plied his trade Golden State G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors, while he's presently on the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League roster.
Hawks GM of Basketball Mat Campbell said Lee's acquisition was a two-year process that began at the of Lee's junior year with the Wildcats.
"We are excited to add an elite shooter and emerging talent in Hyun-Jung Lee to the club," Campbell said.
"As a club, we have followed Lee's progress with real interest; we think he will be a great fit with our current group.
"Elite perimeter shooting is a real difference maker in today's game, and adding a player of Lee's skill set provides Jacob (coach Jacob Jackomas) and his coaching staff another likely option at the wing position.
"Lee has aspirations of becoming only the second Korean-born player in the NBA, and we have no doubt the Hawks are the perfect platform for him to continue his improvement and ultimately find his way onto an NBA roster."
With the NBL fast becoming the destination of choice for NBA aspirants, Lee said he's relishing the opportunity to enhance his game in one of the world's best leagues.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Hawks organisation for the next three seasons," Lee said.
"To represent a club with such a proud history and to have the chance to play with the likes of Sam, Dan, and Wani again is something I am looking forward to.
"The Hawks are well respected for their ability to nurture and develop their players in achieving their international and NBA goals, which was a key driver in my decision-making.
"I have heard great things about Wollongong, and I look forward to meeting the coaches, my teammates and the Hawks faithful as we prepare for an exciting NBL24 campaign."
Th signing of the club's first Asian star also aligns with owner Jared Novelly's Crest Sports Entertainment Group's strategy in the region having taken the controlling stake in the burgeoning East Asia Super League and the Brian Goorjian-coached Bay Area Dragons.
The signing completes what's shaping as a formidable roster with the club having signed a third import in former NBA four-man Gary Clark a fortnight ago.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
