The Debate: Is the pressure suddenly on Australia in the Ashes?

This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN delve into England's fightback in the third Test, and whether the pressure is suddenly on Australia to lift in their quest to claim the Ashes.
BARTLETT: Well, the third Test was an absolute roller-coaster but England showed plenty of ticker to win and keep this year's Ashes series alive. In a see-sawing affair, it was probably the individual brilliance of Stokes, Wood and Woakes that proved the difference, though the two Mitches - Marsh and Starc - can be proud of their performances for the visitors.
If you looked online after the match, you would think that the sky was falling for Australia, with plenty of fans suggesting that the team needs drastic changes heading into next week's fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Jordan, do you think it is time for panic, as the Aussies try to navigate a series without the star spinner Nathan Lyon and some out-of-form batters? Or is it time for calm and to remember that the visitors are actually leading the series 2-1?
WARREN: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins put it best in the post-match presser when he said "2-1" in response to being asking why he thought the series was still in their favour.
All three matches have been a sensational example of why Test cricket should be preserved. Just a couple of wickets or a handful of runs have separated the two sides.
The Aussies will show calmness. They know they actually have the better team at present. 'Bazball' and the 'spirit of cricket' arguments from the hosts have hidden from the fact that a number of their stars have failed to perform. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have struggled.
Of course Australia would love to actually win the series, but only need a draw to retain the Ashes, meaning England have to win the next two matches to win 3-2.
You would think Australia will need to make a decision about Scott Boland. He hasn't been nearly as effective as they would have liked. With Josh Hazlewood rested in the last match, do you feel he comes back into the starting 11?
BARTLETT: To be honest, I've been really disappointed with Boland's output during the series. I thought the big Victorian would absolutely relish playing in the English conditions with his ability to swing the ball, but he has been targeted by the English batters and seemingly hasn't known how to respond. Boland has taken just two wickets at an average of 115.50, and will definitely be on the chopping block.
I think Hazlewood definitely has to come back into this side. Josh has had his injury struggles in recent years, but he has shown good signs in his two Tests this Ashes, taking eight wickets at an average of just over 32.
In terms of other potential changes, I think the Aussies will seriously consider bringing back Cameron Green, though he hasn't had a major impact on this series. And it would also be pretty harsh to drop Mitch Marsh after his superb ton and picking up two wickets in Headingley.
This brings me to the point where I want to talk about another player in the spotlight. David Warner. The veteran's struggles in England - and particularly against Broad were well documented heading into the Ashes - and he has fallen to the experienced paceman again three times in three Tests.
I don't think this necessarily signals the end of Warner's career effective immediately but, Jordan, is it time to consider a horses-for-courses criteria and move Head up the order?
WARREN: The thing that always got to me with Warner is when he dictated to Cricket Australia when he would be retiring (SCG Test in 2024). But what does it say about the governing body when they will be told when a player is going to be calling it day, irrespective of form.
Warner's record against Broad has been dreadful for a number of series now. It's no surprise he is struggling against the right-arm paceman, especially in England.
The best option would be bringing in Head at the top of the order, rather than bringing in another body such as Cameron Bancroft or Marcus Harris that have been tried and tested and not good enough for Test cricket.
The only issue with that is disrupting the form of Head in his number five position in the order. He is perfect for that spot in the order. But the Aussie selectors doubted his ability in India recently and dropped him from the side altogether and since then he has proven that he is undroppable and that was a mistake the selectors are unlikely to make again.
So why not have him opening?
But will they actually drop Warner? Unlikely.
You mentioned the impressive knock from Mitch Marsh earlier Josh, if Cameron Green is fit, does he come back into the side?
BARTLETT: It's a good question, Jordan. The towering Western Australian has been the glue to this Test side for over 12 months now, and only missed out on the third Test due to injury, so he should definitely be in the mix.
However, if you're looking at Marsh and Green like-for-like, I'd lean towards Marsh on form. He obviously showed his talents with a blazing century but also bowled quite well, while Green has stuttered a bit with the bat in the opening two Tests.
Green also struggled in the thankless task of bowling constant short-pitched bowling in the fourth innings at Lord's against a fired-up Stokes, going at almost six runs an over. So it will be fascinating to see who gets the nod in the fourth Test.
Let's quickly turn our attention to the other side. England have hardly hit full straps this series, particularly relying on individual brilliance from the likes of Stokes, but find themselves well and truly alive to secure the Ashes.
There are plenty of question marks on the hosts heading into the final two Tests, particularly surrounding Bairstow, who has had a wretched series with the gloves. Do you think they can stick with their man behind the stumps, or will Foakes be called in for the fourth Test?
WARREN: Given Bairstow's track record over the years, expect them to stick with the gloveman for at least the fourth Test.
But should it be 2-2 coming into the final game and Bairstow has had another shocker, don't be surprised to see a change behind the stumps.
Prediction time Josh, are Australia going to wrap up the series in Manchester or will it come down to the wire?
BARTLETT: From a pure cricket fan's perspective, it would be so exciting for England to prevail in the next Test and wrap up the series. However, I think the Aussies will bounce back to win next week's match and claim the Ashes.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
