Dendrobium mine ordered to fund $3 million project for taking water without a licence

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:30pm
Illawarra mine ordered to fund $3 million project for taking water without a licence
Illawarra mine ordered to fund $3 million project for taking water without a licence

The owners of Dendrobium coalmine will pay nearly $3 million to help restore Wollongong's wetlands and waterways after licensing issues meant the company has been breaking the state's water laws over the past five years.

