Illawarra mine ordered to fund $3 million project for taking water without a licence

The owners of Dendrobium coalmine will pay nearly $3 million to help restore Wollongong's wetlands and waterways after licensing issues meant the company has been breaking the state's water laws over the past five years.
According to the state's Natural Access Resources Regulator (NRAR), the Kembla Heights mine incidentally used surface water from creeks which flow into Sydney's drinking water catchment without a licence between 2018 and 2023.
This means a considerable volume of water was not available to flow into the surrounding creeks and the water catchment over that time, so mine owners have agreed to set aside money to make reparations.
Under an enforceable undertaking, South 32's Illawarra Coal Holdings Pty Ltd will provide a bank guarantee for $2,878,138, which will be used to fund a community project to improve the health of waterways and restore wetlands.
Natural Access Resources Regulator Chief Regulatory Officer Grant Barnes said there had never been a monetary contribution of this magnitude achieved by any regulator in NSW, adding that it far outweighed any court imposed penalty NRAR had been able to secure.
"We have achieved the most effective outcome for the people of NSW which redresses the alleged breaches that occurred, delivers benefits to the local community, and puts in place much improved processes to better manage water at this mine in the future," Mr Barnes said.
"This enforceable undertaking also takes into account the impact of the alleged breaches on the local Aboriginal community and puts in place a commitment to dialogue between the company and that community."
The regulator has been investigating the mine since late 2018, when it received a complaint about the unauthorised use of surface water at the mine.
The investigation confirmed the underground mining operations caused an "incidental take of surface water", which required a licence under water laws.
While the miner held, and continues to hold, groundwater access licences for Dendrobium operations it did not hold any for surface water, as these were not available from the NSW Government.
According to the regulator, this was because almost all of the surface water licenses in the drinking catchment area - where the mine is located - were held by Water NSW, which meant licences were not available to other water users.
The company sought a solution to account for incidental surface water taken at the Dendrobium Coal Mine, buying more groundwater entitlements to account for its incidental surface water use. However, this did not bring the mine into compliance with the requirements of the Water Management Act, the resources regulator said.
Changes which have since been made to licensing in the state now mean that the mine can obtain a licence for surface water, which it applied for in March.
A South32 spokesperson said the company welcomed the new surface water licensing regime announced by the NSW Government earlier this year and was pleased the matter has been concluded.
"Since 2014, South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal has paid A$5.6 million to account for the passive take of water resulting from underground activities at Dendrobium Mine," the spokesperson said.
"We understand that water is a critical resource and recognise our obligation to pay for all water used by our operations in the same manner all water users do."
"In lieu of an approved surface water licensing regime, the NSW Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) engaged with us in 2019 in respect of past surface water usage at Dendrobium Mine.
"We have cooperated with NRAR's request and following discussion with NRAR we have committed to an enforceable undertaking which will involve providing funding for a community project."
Under the enforceable undertaking, the company has acknowledged the alleged contravention and agreed to carry out a number of commitments and preventative measures.
A proposal for wetlands or waterways restoration must be put forward by September 30 and once accepted by the regulator, the project must start to be delivered within three months.
The miner must also consult with Aboriginal communities and groups connected to the area, and commit to improved surface water management by investing in and using an array of new and emerging technologies.
They will need to report the results back to NRAR annually and pay the regulator $70,000 to cover investigation, legal and EU monitoring costs.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
