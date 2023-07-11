Doctor who drove at 155kmh has his suspension halved

A doctor who drove at 155km in May has had his suspension cut in half due to the nature of his work.
Dr Charles Lavender of Harbour Drive in Broulee lost his licence for six months on May 26 for speeding, but faced Batemans Bay Local Court on July 10 to appeal the suspension.
His lawyer Adam Sumbak told the court Dr Lavender needed his licence to provide emergency care to patients at Shoalhaven Hospital.
"He's a man who provides a vital community service," Mr Sumbak said.
The court was told Dr Lavender had three children and travelled frequently to visit them in Melbourne. He was travelling home from Melbourne when he committed the offence.
Mr Sumbak said if Dr Lavender was forced to complete a 6-month suspension, he would no longer be able to treat patients at Shoalhaven Hospital.
Dr Lavender made a statement to the court expressing remorse for his "irresponsible behaviour".
Mr Sumbak said losing his licence had been confronting for Dr Lavender, and the care he wanted to provide.
"This is the first time he's really had to sit down and face not having a licence," Mr Sumbak said.
His licence suspension will end on August 21.
