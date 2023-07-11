Doctor who drove at 155kmh has his suspension halved

Illawarra Mercury
Broulee doctor's licence suspended for three months after driving at 155kmh

Updated July 11 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:41am
A doctor who drove at 155km in May has had his suspension cut in half due to the nature of his work.

