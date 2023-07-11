The Wollongong Roller Hawks are taking nothing for granted as they continue preparations for this weekend's Wheelchair League Tournament in Brisbane.
The tournament is the sport's pinnacle Australian event for 2023 in the absence of the regular National Wheelchair Basketball League. The Roller Hawks have won the last 4 straight NWBL titles - in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 - but face a new challenge in the form of the "winner takes all" tournament.
"There is a lot of positive energy which is great. We're really looking forward to it," Wollongong coach Brendan Dowler said.
"The tournament approach is a little bit different to the usual season and the grind week in week out and playing regularly and we sort of lead into it (finals weekend). But it's sort of all or nothing on the one weekend."
The tournament consists of four teams, with the Roller Hawks up against last year's NWBL runners-up Perth Wheelcats, second-year team the Darwin Salties and Queensland, who this year will play under the banner of Brisbane-based association Southern Districts Spartans.
The Roller Hawks will fly to Brisbane on Thursday ahead of the tournament's start on Friday.
They will play all three sides over two days before the top two advance to Sunday's gold medal game, with the remaining two sides playing off for bronze.
"We really need to be conscious of our energy levels and our rotations and how we approach things so we will have to do things a little bit differently," Dowler said.
"But we're preparing well so far and we've got some plans that will hopefully work out for us over the weekend."
One new approach is in the form of Steven Elliott. The 28-year-old is fresh off his first professional contract in Italy and is signed to play in Germany later this year.
Elliott links up with the Roller Hawks after his partner and training buddy, fellow Wollongong player Hannah Dodd, put in a good word for him with the rest of the team and asked if there was a spot available for the upcoming tournament.
"He does bring another element," Dowler said. "He's fast and maneuverable in his wheelchair so he gives us another look not that our other players aren't that as well, but Steve's another level above that."
Roller Hawks captain Brett Stibners agreed, saying that Elliott's pace had been welcomed by his new teammates.
"The addition of Steve is going to make a really big difference. Especially for us old guys like me and Nick Taylor, he's super quick and he's going to work really well within the team," Stibners said.
"The way we'll need to approach the weekend and perhaps cycling through more players and giving players a rest, having Steve on board is definitely going to be a big advantage for us.
"We know our strengths, we know our weaknesses so as long as we can play to those and get in our positions where we can shoot really well. We should be good."
