Two men have been charged following a dramatic land and air police pursuit from Towradgi to Haywards Bay on Tuesday.
Around 5.10am police were called to a home on Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Coalcliff, following reports a vehicle had been stolen.
Later on Tuesday, officers located the vehicle driving on Towradgi Road in Towradgi.
PolAir were called in to help and a dramatic chase along Illawarra's street followed, eventually leading officers to Haywards Bay Drive in Haywards Bay.
"The 24-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old male passenger allegedly abandoned the sedan, climbing on nearby house roofs before they were arrested by police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
They were taken to Illawarra Police Station and the 24-year-old man was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The 21-year-old man was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.
The men were refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.