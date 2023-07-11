A police operation is underway in the air and on the streets in Haywards Bay after an allegedly stolen car was driven into the area.
PolAir has been circling in the air above streets in Albion Park and Shellharbour, with police officers descending on Bayview Avenue in Haywards Bay around 11.30am.
Lake Illawarra Police District Sergeant Ben Walsh said the situation is still unfolding.
"It's an allegedly stolen car with people in it and it was stopped by police and PolAir is involved in following the vehicle," he said.
"A couple of people are being questioned about it."
The car was stolen from outside the Lake Illawarra Police District command.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
