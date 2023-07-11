Coming up against France will be ideal preparation for the Matildas upcoming FIFA World Cup campaign according to Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord.
The Warilla junior recently spent time in the Illawarra with one of her junior clubs the Stingrays but is now in full World Cup mode with the national team.
The Matildas will take on powerhouse France in Melbourne on Friday (July 14) and Foord said the match would be ideal for the side looking to take out the World Cup in the middle of August.
"We're just taking everything in our stride. Obviously the last few weeks have been tough in training by putting the hard work in. Now it's going into the exciting part and I just want to enjoy it.
"We want to enjoy it but it's our last game before we head into the tournament. We haven't played together in a while so it's an important game for us and I think for us we've had a lot of hard weeks now and this is what we play for, the game. So it's something to look forward to," the Arsenal forward said.
"France are a world class team and we're going to come up against world class teams [at the Cup] as well.
Foord is expected to lineup alongside Sam Kerr in the Matildas lineup for the Cup. Coming into the tournament being one of the experienced heads, she said it would be a roll she was willing to take on.
"I haven't really looked at it like that but I guess naturally that maybe just happens," she said.
The Matildas will open the tournament against Ireland on July 20 in Sydney before facing Nigeria and Canada to round out the group.
Foord said playing in front of friends and family in that Cup opener was something she had been cherishing for a long time.
"I think I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it," Foord added.
"I think all of us have. It's a moment we have all been looking forward to for so long. For myself being a Sydney girl [playing] at an iconic stadium where I've been to to watch big games before, it's hard not to think that far ahead.
"I think now I just feel ready and prepared and I just want to be there and experience it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.