Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

James Turner 'hungry for gold' at World Para Athletics Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Turner is off to a great start at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture - Athletics Australia
James Turner is off to a great start at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture - Athletics Australia

All eyes will be on James Turner as he looks to keep building on his tremendous record at the World Para Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.