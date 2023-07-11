All eyes will be on James Turner as he looks to keep building on his tremendous record at the World Para Athletics Championships.
The Athletics Wollongong talent has been a dominant force at the prestigious competition, claiming seven gold medals and securing four world records next to his name. He will be keen to add another milestone when he competes in the men's 400m T36 final on day three of the championships in Paris.
The 27-year-old left a warning shot for his rivals by running a brisk 55.52 in the opening round of the event to book his spot in Tuesday's final.
"The race plan was to take it hard for the first 200m, then pretty hard around the last bend and ease off for straight because I've got the final coming up," Turner said post-race.
"(Coach) Iryna Dvoskina and I have been working pretty hard to make this a good championships, so I'm hungry for gold."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
