Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Courthouse undergoing $1.8 million in maintenance work

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scaffolding and fencing is up at Wollongong Courthouse as maintenance and upgrades begin. Picture by Robert Peet.
Scaffolding and fencing is up at Wollongong Courthouse as maintenance and upgrades begin. Picture by Robert Peet.

Wollongong Courthouse is undergoing $1.8 million in upgrades and maintenance work, including a roof restoration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.