Wollongong Courthouse is undergoing $1.8 million in upgrades and maintenance work, including a roof restoration.
Temporary fencing and scaffolding has now gone up around the old part of the courthouse on the corner of Market and Church streets as work begins.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said sections of both the old and the new courthouse were affected by the works, which was undertaken to address ongoing roof leaks.
The spokesperson said the work mostly consisted of replacing roof sheets, gutters and downpipes, but other features, such as the air conditioning, would also be assessed and replaced as needed.
"Court proceedings will still be held at the court with work completed in a manner that will not affect court proceedings," the department spokesperson said.
"The work is expected to take around three months to complete dependent on weather."
The cost of the work comes in at an estimated $1.8 million.
The older building in the complex opened in March 1886 and in the 1970s a new building was added, while extensive renovations have brought the courthouse to its current form.
The building is heritage-listed under Wollongong City Council's Local Environmental Plan.
The department spokesperson said the work would be carried out "in accordance with heritage obligations".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
