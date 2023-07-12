Scroll down for all the photos ...
If you've ever wondered what it's like inside the giant black mansion that sits on the hill overlooking Werri Beach, July is your chance to step inside.
Known as Dovecote, the multimillion-dollar estate is hosting a foodie event with the renowned chef from Icebergs in Bondi, Alex Prichard - and it'll cost far less than renting it out for a night.
Alex and his wife moved to Gerringong several years ago, and often gazed at Dovecote on their way to Sydney thinking "that's the best place in the world to have a restaurant" - so he made it happen.
For $380 a head, the not-for-profit "Dine In Design" event will see foodies served exquisite canapes and a five-course meal inside The Headland accommodation, accompanied by a live musician.
All cuisine will be made from produce sourced from the South Coast and Southern Highlands, while complemented with cocktails plus paired beer and wine, while guests are free to roam between courses.
Expect potato bread from Moonacres Farm, cheddar from The Pines in Kiama (their best kept secret according to Alex) and lobsters from Kiama Harbour.
"The majority of [local produce] unfortunately doesn't really get used in the area," Alex said.
"It was pretty shocking to me when I first moved down, that I used more produce from down here in Sydney than most restaurants down here did."
Set amongst the rolling hills of Gerringong with epic panoramic views, the property has welcomed many high profile guests and featured in the Russell Crowe movie Pokerface, as well as The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss.
The property has previously won Australian House of the Year by the HIA, as well as the Master Builders Award for Excellence in Housing - it even has it's own helipad.
Manager of the estate Kathryn Durham said the Dine In Design foodie series was to allow more people into the stunning space at a fraction of the cost, while also showcasing the best produce grown and harvested from the local area.
"I love seeing people's reaction and it really begins at the highway coming off that Princess highway and driving down," Mrs Durham said.
Alex agreed and recalled the first time he drove down the driveway, labelling the experience captivating, beautiful and surreal.
Dovecote is set on 150 acres of oceanfront farmland with two stunning homes: The Headland (comfortably sleeps six adults and two children) and the more modest The Range (comfortably sleeps two adults and two kids).
If your July calendar is looking full you could stay at the property for your next holiday, prices starting at $1,150 per night for The Range, or from $2,750 per night for The Headland.
And if you still can't find any loose change, soak up the luxury with our extensive photo gallery below.
Enquiries to take part in the Dine In Design can be emailed to: contact@dovecote.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
