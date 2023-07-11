A one-time Finks bikie associate told police he wears a knife around his neck to protect himself against the club's former South Coast president, Troy Fornaciai.
Police caught Jacob Kyosti Nyrhinen, 39, wearing an 18 centimetre KA-BAR forged steel knife attached to a black cord around his neck when they pulled him over on May 12 last year for a random breath test at Mount Warrigal.
The ex-bikie associate, of Warilla, claimed to police he wore it for "protection with people like Troy Fornaciari after me" - despite Fornaciari being behind bars for the three weeks at the time of the interaction.
Upon being taken to Lake Illawarra police station, Nyrhinen's property was inspected. Police uncovered a black car key inside a man bag, which had been improvised into a sharp knife.
When asked about this, Nyrhinen said: "oh yeah, I forgot about that one. I should have told you", adding that he also kept it on him for protection. Nyrhinen also underwent a drug test and returned a positive result for meth.
Fornaciari, who remains remanded, once brutally bashed Nyrhinen in 2017 after Nyrhinen crashed Fornaciari's $60,000 Harley Davidson during a ride in Dapto.
A few years later, Nyrhinen was stabbed 17 times by six inmates while on remand for a domestic violence offence and spent two days in Blacktown Hospital as a result.
On Tuesday, Nyrhinen was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court after pleading guilty to having custody of a knife, having custody of an offensive implement, and driving with a drug present in his blood.
"It's a shame to see you back for another driving offence, your history doesn't help you," Magistrate Mark Douglass said, adding that knife matters are serious.
"(Having a knife) doesn't de-escalate. It does anything but protect."
Nyrhinen was disqualified from driving for six months, with his weapons forfeited to police.
He was also handed a nine-month community corrections order and must comply with a supervision plan.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
