Nevermind Sam Kerr's backflips, here comes FIFA

Mega-Matilda Sam Kerr is pretty proficient at back-flips after scoring but she's got nothing on FIFA it turns out.
It was only a matter of hours between a FIFA directive being acted upon before it was reversed, but what a spectacular backflip it involved.
There was unfettered outrage when FIFA decided to cover the plaques of seven Australian athletes at Allianz Stadium ahead of the Women's World Cup.
The SCG Trust was directed to cover the brass plaques of the statues as part of the need to deliver a "clean-site" for the FIFA event. That meant removing all unofficial branding, including the Allianz branding and the Sydney Roosters sign.
One of those statues embroiled in the controversy was Jamie Warren's uncle and football legend, former Socceroos skipper Johnny Warren.
The Jamberoo publican told the Mercury declared the FIFA's actions "disgusting and disrespectful".
He wasn't alone.
In a statement of underwhelming magnitude football's ruling authority said: "FIFA has today re-confirmed with all venues that the names on any statues or plaques at FIFA Women's World Cup sites should not be covered."
But alas, the plot thickens as when Mr Warren received a call from a FIFA representative to apologise after a Mercury article was published, the representative had told him it wasn't a FIFA directive to cover the seven statues outside the stadium.
"While they were apologetic and embarrassed about the situation, they said at the same time that it wasn't a FIFA directive to have the plaques uncovered in the first place," Mr Warren said.
"I'm still in the dark as to who made this call."
