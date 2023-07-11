James Turner swoops on gold at Paris world titles

James Turner has continued his incredible record at the World Para Athletics Championships by claiming gold in Paris overnight.
The Athletics Wollongong alumni already had his named etched in history leading into the prestigious competition, winning seven gold medals and and securing four world records before Tuesday's event.
Turner blitzed his way to his eighth gold on day three of the championships with an emphatic victory in the men's 400m T36 final. The 27-year-old finished in a clinical time of 52.26 seconds to continue his unbeaten record at the competition.
It was an impressive return to form for Turner on the international stage after he endured the first loss of his career in the 100m T36 at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"It was my first loss and it was very difficult to take, but everyone has to have their first of everything. I'll take the good with the bad. It hurt for a few months but I managed to get back on the horse. My coach Iryna Dvoskina really helped me get through it," Turner said.
"It was fun for the first 200m (on Tuesday), but with 50 to go I was in a world of hurt. I still really enjoyed coming out here and giving it my all, it feels really good but I am looking to get another one."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
