Kanahooka man's plan to help elderly neighbours with back deck defibrillator

Kanahooka resident Barry Reid has installed a communal defibrillator on his back deck, and has been door-knocking houses within a 100 metres radius of his house to make sure they know to use it in case of an emergency.
The former Wollongong High School PE teacher, who also has a background as a Royal Life Saving examiner, had heard about the chances of survival for heart attack patients who received first aid with and without a defibrillator.
"Trying to get an ambulance to you for that kind of treatment is a bit of a lottery, and if someone has a sudden heart attack I know that every second counts," he said.
"If you can use a defibrillator quickly, the chance of survival is much higher."
Keen to help his neighbours, many of whom are retired or elderly, Mr Reid happened across the Australia company CellAED, which provide hand-held defibrillators at a lower cost than the traditional larger ones.
"I basically thought we're not getting any younger, and it was about $400 which is an affordable cost for me, and i just thought you never know when someone you know might need it."
"I went five doors south and north, down the road and across the back, about a 100 metre radius, and said to everyone, 'look this is on the back balcony if you ever need it."
"I have neighbours in their 80s with heart issues, so it may come in useful."
Designed for people with minimal training the defibrillator comes with simple picture directions, as well as voice instructions which activate once it is snapped open. It's designed to be used along with CPR as a first aid response to a heart attack.
Mr Reid said he believed even a young child could use it, and has also distributed the training instructions that come with the device to his closest neighbours.
"It's all very well knowing how to do CPR but even if you're proficient in it, with the breathing and pressing down on the sternum... you've got to be pretty strong to do that," he said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
