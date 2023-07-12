Wollongong prepares to host prestigious surfing titles

More than 150 of the state's brightest young surfers are set to arrive in the Illawarra for the 2023 NSW Junior State Titles.
Wollongong will play host to the prestigious competition, which gets under way on Thursday and runs for six days.
Among the favourites to taste success is Bungan Beach surfer Milla Brown, who won both the World Surf League Pro junior qualifier event and under-18s division earlier this week, mustering a near-perfect heat score of 19.4 out of 20.
Fingal Head teenager Dane Henry is expected to be the one to beat in the under-18s boys category, while Merewether's Ocean Lancaster will be the man to chase in the under-16s.
The Junior State Titles has a rich history, with past participants including some of the South Coast's best surfing talent, led by Tyler Wright, Owen Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons.
Surfing NSW chief executive Luke Madden said the titles were "undeniably one of the premier events" on their calendar.
"We extend our gratitude to Destination Wollongong for their exceptional hospitality over the past two years and eagerly anticipate the incredible experiences this year's event has in store," he said.
The Junior State Titles are the first of two major surfing competitions to be held in the Illawarra this month, with the region to also host the NSW High School Titles on July 19-20.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
