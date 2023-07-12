Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong prepares to host prestigious surfing titles

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:00am
Ocean Lancaster will be among the favourites in his category at the NSW Junior State Titles in the Illawarra. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
More than 150 of the state's brightest young surfers are set to arrive in the Illawarra for the 2023 NSW Junior State Titles.

