The man accused of killing Lake Illawarra man Matthew Davis will stand trial in the Supreme Court.
Stephen Staff faced Wollongong Local Court via video link from John Morony jail on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
Prosecutors will allege Staff, 66, bashed Mr Davis to death inside his home at Thomas Street in the early hours of August 22, 2021.
The court heard during Staff's bail application last year that Mr Davis, 31, lived alone in the Housing NSW property and was largely a recluse, only leaving the house to buy groceries and attend medical appointments.
He last had contact with family on the afternoon of August 21 and online with friends at 7pm that night. His mother contacted one of his friends two days later with concerns for her son's welfare after she hadn't heard from him.
The friend arrived at the home to find Mr Davis lying on the floor of his lounge. He contacted emergency services and tried to perform CPR but Mr Davis was already dead.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to his face.
Detectives carried out a lengthy investigation under Strike Force Sienna resulting in Staff's arrest in May last year. He was refused court bail on account of the seriousness of the charge and the strength of the case.
In August last year, the court heard Staff had suffered a heart attack in custody and that he underwent surgery.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward confirmed Staff's pleas. He will receive a date for trial in the NSW Supreme Court on September 1.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.