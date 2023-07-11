All due respect Lord Mayor, but Alex Volkanovski is everything the city of Wollongong 'stands for'

When first reading our Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery's take on whether he'll consider awarding Alex Volkanovski the keys to the City of Wollongong, the temptation was to go off the long run.
The myriad of ways in which the position could be torn apart were so plentiful it had the potential to overload the senses. There were some things this reporter, and the rest of us, need be reminded of.
Awarding the Keys to the City is a privilege of the office to which our distinguished Lord Mayor is thrice elected. He's more than entitled to that view and, on this particular topic, it's the only one of genuine consequence.
His time as Mayor has seen seven citizens awarded the honour, Illawarra Hawks legend and saviour Mat Campbell (2012), Rio Olympic gold medalists' Nicole Beck, Emma Tonegato and Emma McKeon (2016), X Factor winner Cyrus Villanueva (2016), classical violinist Richard Tognetti (2020) and revered molecular biologist Justin Yerbury AM (2022).
That the Lord Mayor finds that field of endeavour less palatable than the others is a shaky foundation on which to deny it. With all due respect, it's a plainly ignorant one in this instance.
For the record, these were the comments of the Lord Mayor when asked the question by Mercury colleague Agron Latifi earlier this week.
"It's a sport, if you can call it that, but at the same time I think it is a niche area, and isn't something that necessarily meets the criteria for recognition of Keys to the City," Cr Bradbery said.
"I have to measure this in terms of what sort of things are we promoting? Is this [UFC] an activity that we as a city want to promote? I appreciate his skills and that but at the same time there are other messages associated with that sport. It's a blood sport and it is also a sport that provokes in some respects, violence.
"I'm very cautious about promoting or giving endorsement to what is a pretty violent sport. I'm very conscious of the messages around recognising that.
"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I also have to be mindful of the message we put out to our community and the young people. This is no reflection on him as an individual but I also have to be mindful of the sort of things that the city stands for."
While the first four sentences are simply a matter of opinion. It's the last two that this reporter, and Volkanovski's legion of fans, take issue with.
Quite frankly, no athlete epitomizes the steel city of Wollongong quite like Alexander the Great, a working class man of mixed Macedonian and Greek heritage; a concreter and park footballer who gritted and grafted his way to becoming the best mixed martial artist on the planet.
And he's done it all from right here in Windang. His is a global sport that offers all manner of inducements to leave home and head overseas to where things are all supposedly bigger and better.
Volk was told from day one that he'd eventually have to leave Freestyle MMA, and the tutelage of coach Joe Lopez, to ever achieve his UFC ambitions. Yet here he is, all these years later, still fighting out of the old church on Windang Road under Lopez.
Two finer individuals you will not meet and, given the Lord Mayor's concerns about young people, there's no better place for any young person to land than in their gym; even more so if they're teetering on the edge of a bad path.
Working for a publication like the Mercury puts you in a rare position to gauge the true character of athletes. There are some who embrace the coverage on the way up, only to dismiss the 'local rag' when they hit the big time.
Volkanovski still has all the time in the world for local media, virtually no task is too large. While plenty of NRL players roll their eyes when a photo takes more than five minutes, Volk once happily stood shirtless on slippery rocks under Windang bridge for 20 minutes to ensure the Mercury got its shot (picture above).
More than that, he's a family man, a father to two daughters with a third on the way who, through his entire meteoric rise to fame, has never found an iota of trouble outside the cage.
A bottomless work ethic, loyalty, dedication, hard work, family values, respect for oneself and others, honouring one's origins, unabashed civic pride... are these not qualities young people should aspire to?
Suggesting that bestowing an honour on a participant who engages in a violent sport is somehow an endorsement of violence is like suggesting that awarding the honour to Wayne Gardner in 1987 was endorsement of dangerous driving.
It's frankly absurd. On the day of a Volk fight, pubs and clubs from Helensburgh to Nowra are chock-a-block full of punters, most of them sauced to the gills.
They're combustible conditions, no doubt. If supporting Volkanovski 'provokes' violence, wouldn't the Wollongong streets be a war zone? Wouldn't the CBD and other high-traffic areas be plagued by violent incidents and blood lust?
On any Volkanovski fight day in the last decade, have the pubs and clubs descended into lawlessness? It doesn't happen because no athlete unites this city remotely like Volk.
He's the most recognisable Wollongong athlete on the planet, and a walking talking tourism ambassador. He has 1.5 million followers on Instagram (more than Sam Kerr and Pat Cummins among others). Not bad for an athlete from a "niche area."
He's well on his way to being the GOAT in his chosen sport, and he's done it all by himself from lil old Windang Road.
On Sunday he made the fifth defence of his featherweight title. On Tuesday he was re-installed as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.
He doesn't need the Keys to the City of Wollongong, but that's the thing. There'd be plenty of other athletes in his position that would not think a lot of it, but you just know the city means enough the Volkanovski that he would treasure it.
As stated from the top, the Lord Mayor's opinion is really the only one that matters when it comes to bestowing the honour, but is it not also the responsibility of an elected Mayor to both listen to and be representative of his constituents?
Volkanovski is a five-time recipient of the Illawarra Mercury People's Choice Sportsperson of the Year. He was named Male Athlete of the Year at last year's Illawarra Sports Awards. He's the Wollongong Hawks No. 1 ticket holder, a life member of the Warilla Gorillas.
Comments on the Mercury's initial story are overwhelmingly in favour of awarding Volkanovski the honour. A massive 97 per cent of respondents in an Instagram survey were also in favour of him being so honoured.
Lord only knows what would happen if Volk chose to run for Mayor.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.