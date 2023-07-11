Illawarra Mercury
All due respect Lord Mayor, but Alex Volkanovski is everything the city of Wollongong 'stands for'

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 9:40am
Young people in Wollongong could have no better role model than UFC champ Alex Volkanovski. Picture by Adam McLean
Young people in Wollongong could have no better role model than UFC champ Alex Volkanovski. Picture by Adam McLean

When first reading our Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery's take on whether he'll consider awarding Alex Volkanovski the keys to the City of Wollongong, the temptation was to go off the long run.

