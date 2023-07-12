A magistrate has blasted a retired St George Illawarra star for using his mobile phone while in his vehicle, saying that there a strict rules in place for a reason.
Matthew Cooper, who played 243 matches for the Dragons in addition to representing NSW and Australia, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old Windang father pleaded guilty to driver using a mobile phone when not permitted.
Cooper was caught holding his mobile phone and interacting with it while waiting for traffic lights on Princes Highway, North Wollongong in April last year.
When stopped by officers, Cooper said: "I just got my phone out as I was going to show (a female passenger) something".
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming ultimately dismissed the charge however delivered a stern warning to the NRL veteran.
"Using your phone is doing anything to it, you don't have to be sending a text," she said.
"You cannot be picking it up and showing someone a photo ... the rules are strict because it's dangerous.
"In the last six years, you've had a couple of minor matters, so I can assume most of the time that you drive safely.
"If you lose your licence because of a mobile phone, that's your responsibility."
Cooper made his NRL debut in the 2000 season. His career included seven Tests for Australia and 13 State Of Origin appearances, while his lone NRL All Stars representative jumper came in 2010.
