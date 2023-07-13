Jagger Leith wants to have a chart-topping song one day, just like his Australian Idol dad Damien, and is continuing his quest with a new single out Friday.
The 16-year-and best mate Chelsea Kokden have teamed up to create an electrifying pop anthem, One Step, which will hopefully grab the attention of Taylor Swift and her people once out on July 14.
"Hopefully we get a record deal and support someone ... Taylor Swift's coming so that would be good," smiled Jagger.
The new song was originally written about Jagger's grandfather, who has battled with Parkinson's disease, but he realised the song meant so much more and wanted to bring in his bestie with her powerful vocals.
The duo, who first met at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, recorded the song in Jagger's home studio but spared no expense in making it sound schmick.
Both teens saved up all they had to help pay for the thousands of dollars needed to send the tracks to producer Stuart Stuart who has Sheppard and The Veronicas.
"[Jagger] has always been obsessed with music, writing songs, and playing every instrument he could pick up from guitar, piano, drums to saxophone. It's so great to see my kids so passionate about music," said Damien of his son.
"From my parents to grandparents, cousins, uncles, and aunts, music has been in my family's blood for generations, and to see my kids getting into it too is just so cool."
Both Chelsea and Jagger are working towards careers in the showbiz industry.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
