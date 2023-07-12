Police are investigating after a car left on the beach at Ulladulla Harbour exploded overnight on Tuesday.
The blaze was first spotted by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers who happened to be undertaking training on the water near the harbour.
They reported the incident to firefighters and police who arrived at the blaze, located off Burrill Street, at 6.42pm.
"The vehicle was well alight when we arrived," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
The sedan was destroyed by fire and there were no reported injuries.
"Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding this incident," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
If you have information about this incident contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
