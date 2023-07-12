Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Man's legs crushed at Kinghorn Point construction site on South Coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man's legs were crushed by an excavator on South Coast construction site on Tuesday morning. File picture
A man's legs were crushed by an excavator on South Coast construction site on Tuesday morning. File picture

A 50-year-old man has been flown to hospital after being crushed by an excavator on a South Coast construction site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.