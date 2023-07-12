A 50-year-old man has been flown to hospital after being crushed by an excavator on a South Coast construction site.
Paramedics were called to Currarong Road in Kinghorn Point, south of Culburra Beach, at 7.44am on Wednesday.
"The report came over as excavator part landed on legs," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
"It was a 300 kilogram metal bucket that rolled onto his legs. He had multiple lacerations and fractures."
The man was airlifted by a NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter to Wollongong Hospital.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
