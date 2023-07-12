Illawarra Mercury
Stranded kayaker plucked from ocean off Coalcliff, near Sea Cliff Bridge

July 12 2023
A kayaker has been airlifted from the ocean near the Sea Cliff Bridge after he became stranded more than 600 metres off the coast.

