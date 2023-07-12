A kayaker has been airlifted from the ocean near the Sea Cliff Bridge after he became stranded more than 600 metres off the coast.
Emergency services were called to Coalcliff around 11am on Wednesday after reports the man was unable to paddle back into shore.
"He was out too far and and couldn't get back in because of the wind," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
Read more: Man crushed on South Coast construction site
The man was winched out of the ocean, while NSW Police Marine Command officers will bring the man's kayak back into shore.
There are no reports of injuries.
At this stage it is unknown of the man is from the Illawarra.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.