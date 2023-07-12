A recent switch in mindset is paying dividends for Wollongong Olympic, who on Tuesday night booked their ticket to this year's Bampton Cup final.
Olympic advanced to the decider with a solid 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Albion Park at Terry Reserve. The visitors took the lead around 10 minutes before halftime through Brad Watts, before Tynan Diaz's goal in the 55th minute rounded out the win.
They will meet Port Kembla in the final, who prevailed 2-0 over Wollongong United on Tuesday night.
The Bampton is the region's most prestigious men's knockout competition. The date and venue for the 2023 decider is yet to be confirmed.
Tuesday's victory continues a recent surge of good form for Olympic, with Matt Bailey's team claiming two successive league wins in the past fortnight.
The Olympic coach says the "fork-in-the-road" moment came for his side following an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Bulli on June 24.
"We spoke as a group around what we wanted for the season, and what we could achieve - and the boys have really responded. We've tightened up our tactics a little bit and we've had some really good results the last three weeks," Bailey told the Mercury.
"I was really pleased with the win (on Tuesday). We've matched up against them (Albion Park) in two weeks and had two really good results, but you can't underestimate them - they're top of the table for a reason. They had rotation of some players last night, but they were still a competitive side. And they'll be absolutely featuring in the back end of the season."
Bailey added that it meant a lot for himself and his players to reach the Cup decider.
"Trophies and titles are things that don't come around very often, and it's quite a prestigious competition," he said.
"We're really proud to be in the final and we'll certainly go into that final with a good preparation and intent to get the job done. So the boys were really pumped last night and pleased to represent the club and get to us the final."
Port Kembla's semi-final victory was set up by Taiga Nakayama and Marco Pennisi scoring first-half goals at Wetherall Park. Coach Stuart Beedie said his team rode their luck on Tuesday night, but they deserved the win.
"We got a bit of a rub of the green. They missed a few chances, and we missed a couple as well to be fair, but I'm very proud of the boys. They're a young side but hopefully we can finish strong," he said.
"I've been involved in a lot of Cups over the years, playing wise, but I've never won it as a coach. Its the only local trophy that I've never won, so it would be nice to get that one."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
