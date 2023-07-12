Movie buffs with a penchant for cult films from yesteryear will be able to relive the magic of two classics at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul.
The Film House will present two evenings of fun, where patrons are encouraged to dress up, starting with The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday July 29, 7.30pm.
The following week patrons can witness on of Jack Nicholson's most iconic roles on the big screen with The Shining on Saturday August 5, 6.30pm.
Anita's will have their fully licensed bar open as well as snack.
Movies are rated MA15+. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $17.29, and are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
Meantime, if you're still up for more screen time in the northern suburbs, with both the Top Dog Film Festival and the Gutsy Girls Film Festival both heading to Anita's as a matinee on Saturday August 12.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
