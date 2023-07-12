A Wollongong police officer has been found not guilty of intimidating a 17-year-old boy during a confrontation over suspected stolen shoes last year.
John Jackson, who had been placed on restricted duties, left the Wollongong court precinct smiling as the burden of a criminal charge hanging over his head had been lifted.
Jackson faced a two-day hearing in May before Magistrate Gabrielle Fleming, who handed down her decision on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to one count of intimidation.
The court heard sworn evidence from the teenage boy, his mother, his sister, Jackson's mother and Jackson's partner, with the magistrate pointing out there were inconsistencies in each account of what unfolded on February 28 last year.
"It's difficult for the court to come to a conclusion about many of the facts alleged," Magistrate Fleming said.
It was agreed that Jackson and his mother attended the boy's Dapto home over some suspected stolen shoes off his veranda.
"There is no doubt the defendants decision to attend the home was unwise for many reasons," Magistrate Fleming said.
"No one has the power to take the law into their own hands and no one should know that more than a serving police officer.
"The test was not to see if it was unwise, but if he had committed the criminal offence of intimidation.
"Anyone alleged to have stolen shoes should have been referred to police."
Prosecutors alleged Jackson went into the boy's home, before threatening him in his bedroom, saying "how would you like to work with broken hands", leading the boy to fear for his safety.
The teen told the court: "I felt confused because I didn't steal any shoes".
The court heard also evidence from the boy's mother who claimed she then told Jackson to "f**k off and get out", however other witnesses said those in the home continued to stand around.
Magistrate Fleming said the boy would have been clearly intimidated if the threat was made due to his young age and Jackson's large stature, however she could not prove it happened beyond a reasonable doubt due to the inconsistent accounts.
The charge was dismissed. Jackson declined to comment as he left court alongside supporters.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
