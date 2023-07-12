Foord, Matildas hungry for redemption at Women's World Cup

Caitlin Foord insists the Matildas are blocking out any external noise as they prepare for their home assault on the FIFA Women's World Cup.
It's been a long build-up to the sport's most prestigious female tournament being held on Australian and New Zealand soil, with the Matildas taking on the Republic of Ireland in the Cup's opener in a week's time.
The match at Stadium Australia will launch Foord's fourth Cup campaign and will definitely be the biggest of the Shellharbour talent's career.
The Matildas have had a modest record at the past three Cups, dating back to when Foord - at just 16 years of age - was called up to their squad in 2011.
Australia reached the quarter-finals stage that year before falling 3-1 to Sweden. Four years later, they also advantaged to that stage, going out in heart-breaking fashion 1-0 to Japan.
In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out in the round of 16 by Norway on penalties.
These results have meant the pressure cooker has been turned up leading into a home Cup campaign, but it's also left a burning desire in Foord and her teammates.
"We feel like we've fallen short at every World Cup, and that disappointment hangs around," the Warilla junior said.
"But the team is in a much better place but we've grown a lot and matured a lot as a team, and I think people individually are in great form and the team is in good form, so I think it's going to be our best opportunity yet.
"The home nation always has an expectation, but for us, we have enough expectation on ourselves. We know what we want to go there for, and for us it's about taking one game at a time.
"Hopefully the nation is on the journey with us."
If the Matildas are going to lift the cup trophy above their shoulders in August, you can bet that Foord will play a key role in their success.
The 28-year-old is now one of the side's most experienced players, boasting more than 100 internationals next to her name. The Arsenal forward has also formed a lethal combination with captain Samantha Kerr.
Foord admits that she has development into one of the Matildas' leaders heading into the Cup.
"There's a few of us now that have been to multiple World Cup, so I guess I am seen as one of the senior players now and I just want to be able to bring what I can to the team on and off the pitch," she said.
"But It's going to be amazing, I can't really wrap my head around what it's going to feel like. Any World Cup is obviously the pinnacle of our sport, but to have one in our backyard is insane.
"Not many people can say that they've done that, so it's an amazing opportunity and we're all really excited."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
