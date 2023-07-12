Big things are brewing for an award-winning Wollongong tea business that started out selling at markets.
In recent weeks, teaesk has claimed two national gongs for natural health products at the Naturally Good Awards - best new brand, and best beverage product for its lemon and black tea - and opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in Kembla Street.
And now owner and founder Melissa Di Marco has her sights set on getting her naturally preserved iced tea into Woolworths and Coles.
Mrs Di Marco founded teaesk after working in a tea shop in Sydney sparked a passion for the brew.
She studied tea courses, and discovered a lot of teas were sprayed with artificial flavours and preservatives.
That was the catalyst for teaesk, a "playful, creative" tea business focused on delivering a natural product that pushes tea out of the realms of the ordinary.
"For us, it's about quality over quantity," Mrs Di Marco said.
She started out almost nine years ago, peddling her loose leaf tea at markets from Kiama to the Central Coast, then began selling wholesale to cafes and other shops, such as Bostons Espresso in Wollongong and IGA Thirroul.
As the business continued to grow - its teas are now in over 70 shops nationwide - Mrs Di Marco looked to establish her own storefront.
"The space was available, and to have a space in my hometown would be nice for the community, for people to come and explore tea," she said.
The store sells not only tea, but goods from other local small business owners such as cups and candles, and hosts tea blending workshops.
"Visitors and locals can enjoy something special from Wollongong," Mrs Di Marco's husband Fabian said.
"Having a business is not just about yourself, but bringing in and showcasing others," Mrs Di Marco added.
teaesk is also a family affair: Mr Di Marco is involved in the business, and their daughters - Willow, 5, and Marley, 4 - are the first taste testers and often accompany Mrs Di Marco in the shop and on deliveries, earning her the name 'Mel with the girls'.
Part of the prize from the recent Naturally Good Awards was a support team of six, who are going to help Mrs Di Marco get teaesk's iced tea cans into the major supermarkets.
"It's an opening market and we're going to be at the front of it, which is exciting," Mr Di Marco said.
While the business is tallying up plenty of successes, the Di Marcos say this is the result of a lot of hard work, pain and risk.
"There's been a lot of rejection... but she kept on going and kept on going," Mr Di Marco said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
