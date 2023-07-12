A grandmother and her baby grandson had a lucky escape after they were involved in a hit and run crash in Dapto on Wednesday morning.
They were driving in a black Kia when a dark colour SUV allegedly collided into their car around 8.35am, at the roundabout of Princes Highway, Unara Street and Yalunga Street.
The crashed caused the Kia to flip onto its side, however the grandmother and her grandson were uninjured.
A report to officers said the SUV style vehicle was dark grey or black in colour.
Police are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or the intersection around this time, or any witnesses who saw the collision.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
