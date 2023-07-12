Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Surgeon Charlie Teo found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct

By Samantha Lock
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Controversial neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct while operating on two patients at a Sydney hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.