A parent's guide to taking your kids to see snow for the first time

Ever since she could belt out the chorus from Let It Go, my daughter has been pestering me to take her to the snow.
With the start of school approaching for her next year, I wanted to get in a snow visit before we have to holiday according to school terms and she comes out of the Frozen-obsession phase.
But we are not a snow family - I can count on one hand the number of times I've seen snow - and we would usually prefer to escape to warmer climes or big cities for our holidays.
Adding up what we'd need to spend to get the gear, pay for access and then accommodation made going to the snow seem out of reach - but then a friend told me about Corin Forest.
This small snowfield is just under an hour's drive from Canberra and boasts machine-made snow from Autumn through to Spring. It snows only a handful of days a year, but there is just about always fresh snow to play in.
You can buy a "snow play" pass for two hours, hire boots, pants and jackets, let your kids loose on the toboggans and then, when you're done, leave the cold white stuff behind.
Our kids are the perfect age for Canberra's many other attractions, like Questacon, the National Arboretum, the National Museum of Australia - and this meant we could see snow without being stuck at resort where snow is the only attraction for several days.
Mindful of our two-year-old's nap, we booked the 10.30am snow play slow on a Friday in midwinter, so set off from our holiday park in Canberra just after 9am.
We'd been advised to arrive early to get our snow shoes and clothes sorted, which was good advice - because trying to shove a two-year-old and four-year-old into oversized gear definitely took some time. But the staff were very patient as we all switched sizes numerous times, and by the time 10.30 ticked over we were ready to go.
With snowplay, we had access to a free playing area where we could build snowmen and throw snowballs, as well as a hill where we could ride toboggans.
As we ventured out to give the kids their first touch of snow, my four-year-old Frozen loving daughter was a bit put out that it was "icy and cold and wet. Not soft and fluffy like marshmallows."
When we explained that snow was in fact, icy, cold and wet, and not at all like marshmallows, she relaxed and started throwing it around. The toboggan hill was a huge hit with both our kids, and, despite our initial reservations, fun and safe for our older daughter to do by herself.
An hour in, though, the two-year-old was "fweezing" and did not want to play any more, so we retired for a brief hot chocolate and hot chips break, before a second round of snowmen building (remember to take a carrot for the nose!) and more toboggan rides.
By the end of two hours, both kids were well and truly done (mostly because we didn't pack the best gloves and their little hands were ice) and we were feeling pretty smug in our decision to limit our first snow experience to two hours.
They slept in the car back to Canberra, and were ready for an action packed afternoon at the museum, where no one had to be wet and cold and icy.
National Arboretum Pod Playground
This eye-catching playground is at the National Arboretum - a botanical collection of trees, which make for stunning views across Canberra. It's got lots of different equipment to challenge agile kids, and also plenty for smaller kids to explore too.
Parking cost us about $4 but otherwise this was a free activity.
Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre at the National Museum of Australia
This play space for kids under six was the perfect antidote to a cold morning in the snow, as our children could explore and play and we could relax.
As a frequent flyer at the University of Wollongong's fantastic Discovery Space, I was expecting something similar. But where UOW's centre is an entire kids museum, the centre at the National Museum was smaller but more immersive and imagination-based with a strong nature-based Australian theme.
The kids could interact with fish light projections, dress up as bunyips, pretend to be sheep in sheering shed or just chill out in huge reading pods that were designed to mimic being in a kangaroo's pouch.
For 1.5 hours for a family of four it cost $30.
Questacon
Visiting Questacon brought on a wave of nostalgia for me and my partner, and we loved exploring just as much as the kids.
Our two-year-old spent the first half an hour being a little overwhelmed by all the excitement, veering from one thing to the next at breakneck speed, while our four-year-old wanted to stop and really engage with many of the exhibits.
We all found peace in "The Shed" level, where our four year old built a house from sticks and elastic bands, and our two-year-old shut herself in and out of some cupboards which were not really part of any exhibit.
There was so much to do and see here, but we are still dictated by naps, so a morning let us get a taste of everything with a plan to return.
We paid $46 for all of us to enter, as children under 4 are free.
Anita's Gelato
This new gelato chain had just opened the weekend we were there, so on our first trip into the city we got straight in with no queue. A couple of days later we returned, however, and there was a line of people snaking out the door which was moving pretty slowly as the staff got used to the store's operations.
Great gelato though (although Wollongong's Cow and the Moon has our heart), with so many flavours, and plenty of fun toppings to keep little ones happy.
Lazy Su
We happened across this busy Braddon restaurant on a rainy night and managed to get a park out the front and score a table in the early evening.
While certainly not a restaurant geared towards kids, we'd had a day of doing kid activities and wanted something more for grown up tastes. However, we were so impressed with how the staffed treated our children - who loved the booth seating and waving cats decor, and will eat anything that's vaguely Japanese inspired, so everyone was happy.
There was a fun vibe, an interesting drinks list and delicious Asian-meets-Western food and super fast service that let us get out before proper adult dining hours began.
Brodburger
Widely recommended as a kid-friendly option online, this was a fun place for a casual meal in Kingston. The onion rings were next level, and even the smallest burger was big enough for our kids to split in half.
Alivio Holiday Park
The idea of staying in a hotel room - and having to either go to bed when my children do or let them stay up late so I don't have to creep around or retire to the balcony - has been a constant conundrum for me since having children.
Canberra has no shortage of serviced apartments with one or two bedrooms - but it's not like you can go out and leave your kids at night anyway, so staying a little further out made no difference. Again on a friend's recommendation, we rented a cabin at this well-serviced holiday park.
There's a playground, pool, spa, ball sport courts and a bar and restaurant on site - and like most places in Canberra - it was less than a 10 minute drive to all the action.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
