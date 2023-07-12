Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

YouTube star Ozzie to drop by Fernhill on road to new world record

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 12 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YouTube star Ozzie will drop by Fernhill's Ray Robinson Oval next Wednesday. Picture - Supplied
YouTube star Ozzie will drop by Fernhill's Ray Robinson Oval next Wednesday. Picture - Supplied

The Illawarra is set to play a small role as YouTube star Ozzie attempts to create a new footballing world record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.