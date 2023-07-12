YouTube star Ozzie to drop by Fernhill on road to new world record

The Illawarra is set to play a small role as YouTube star Ozzie attempts to create a new footballing world record.
Ozzie is attempting to claim the milestone for the longest distance dribbling a soccer ball. He will travel 320 kilometres from Canberra to Sydney, starting this Friday.
He is set to run and dribble the ball for around 45km per day with the journey expected to be completed by July 20. The popular children's entertainer will be supported by five-time Paralympian Matt Levy.
During his record attempt, Ozzie will take a small break to visit Fernhill Junior Football Club at Ray Robinson Oval next Wednesday, July 19.
The Foxes will run a barbecue and club members will get the chance to meet and greet the YouTube star.
"We will have teams training at the field, so we've invited him by all means to come through. We'll make sure that he gets some food in his belly," club secretary Paul Hughes said with a laugh.
"We're a new committee, so we try to get involved with things like this where we can. We did a Police and Fire and Rescue gala day last year, so as these events come along, we assess them as they go."
However, Ozzie's journey won't be over once he arrives in Sydney.
He will be joined by juniors from the Sutherland Shire will attempt to break the record for the most people simultaneously dribbling a soccer ball. The milestone currently stands at 2068.
Ozzie and his team are also attempting to raise $100,000 for charity partners Fair Game and Sport Access Foundation during the Canberra to Sydney trip.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
