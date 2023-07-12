Two young men accused of taking a stolen Audi on a dangerous joyride in which they weaved through traffic from Towradgi to Haywards Bay have been refused bail.
Tray Naylor, 24, and Nathan Hall, 21, faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday.
Around 5.10am police were called to a home on Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Coalcliff, following reports a vehicle had been stolen.
Later that morning, officers found the car driving along Towradgi Road, with PolAir called in to help with a dramatic chase that ended in Haywards Bay.
A video taken from the PolAir helicopter was aired in court, showing a Highway Patrol vehicle chasing the Audi as it erratically weaved through traffic and travelled along the shoulder at speed along the M1 Motorway.
It's alleged Naylor and Hall eventually ended up in Haywards Bay Drive and got out of the Audi. They were seen jumping nearby fences before climbing atop the roof of a house.
Police caught up to Naylor as he ran along Shoreline Avenue, while Hall had jumped off a roof and hid among trees, allegedly disposing of some items in nearby shrubs.
The pair were escorted into the back of caged police cars and taken to custody, while the victim's car keys were recovered in the bushes. The Audi was also left with a smashed window.
Naylor, who was released on parole last month after serving time behind bars for brutally bashing a Woonona dad, pleaded with the court to "give me a chance".
Unmoved, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming denied his release on account of his "unfortunate" criminal record and issues with complying with court orders.
"There's no justice here," Naylor reacted.
Naylor is yet to enter pleas to driving a conveyance taken without consent of the owner, driving while disqualified and driving recklessly in a dangerous manner.
Hall, charged with being carried in conveyance without consent of the owner, was also denied bail before Magistrate Claire Girotto.
The pair will return to court on July 25.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
