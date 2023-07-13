A Bellambi chef has been jailed for two years after police uncovered a sickening stash of child abuse material on a USB flash drive in his bedroom.
John Lyons, who has worked at Illawarra pubs and clubs, faced a hearing earlier this year after he pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing child abuse material.
The 40-year-old father was handcuffed and taken into custody after Magistrate Gabriel Fleming handed down her decision on Wednesday, finding Lyons guilty of the charge.
"If you think watching these images on your thumb drive is a victimless crime, you are completely wrong," the magistrate told Lyons during sentencing.
"Child abuse material cannot be made without the abuse of children."
Lyons first came under the watch of the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Triage Unit in November 2021 after child abuse material was uploaded to Instagram and Facebook accounts linked to his details.
Police attended Lyons' Bellambi address in June last year to raid his home, with Lyons identifying his bedroom prior to the search.
Officers seized two Samsung phones, a laptop, and two Apple iPads - as well as a 16GB flash drive that was sitting behind a Xbox on top of a tall boy.
When questioned about the flash drive and the social media accounts, Lyons responded: "that's not mine" and "I got kicked off them".
A forensic sweep of the USB revealed 1453 child abuse material images, which the magistrate described was in "the worst category" of its kind.
Lyons gave sworn evidence in his defence, saying he did not have possession of the flash drive, that many people came in and out of the home, and that there was another resident living in the home.
Magistrate Fleming rejected his "exaggerated" claims, saying the USB was found among Lyons' possessions in a room which he distinctly described as his.
"This is an appalling offence ... it is abhorrent," she said.
"The number of images is clearly a matter of great concern."
Lyons was handed a two-year prison sentence with a non-parole period of 14 months, making him eligible for release in September next year.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
