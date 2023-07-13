Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra chef John Lyons jailed for possessing hundreds of child abuse images

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
John Lyons was found guilty of possessing child abuse material after 1453 disturbing images were unearthed by cops on a flash drive.
A Bellambi chef has been jailed for two years after police uncovered a sickening stash of child abuse material on a USB flash drive in his bedroom.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

