University students are the target market for a proposed unit complex in Keiraville containing mostly studio apartments.
The proposal for 4-6 Georgina Street would, if approved, see the demolition of two existing brick homes and the construction of a two to three-storey building containing 10 studio apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.
This would include two units that would be adaptable for people with disability.
A development application submitted to Wollongong City Council said the development was akin to a "micro-apartment scheme" aimed at University of Wollongong students and staff, due to its proximity to the UOW campus.
"Hence the proposal adopts a different design approach to a typical apartment building in terms of the apartment mix and size of apartments which is geared towards studios," the application documents said.
The developer seeks a variation on a planning control that says there should be a variety of apartments types, saying this is a challenge given the size of the proposed complex.
The proposal also outlines spaces for 15 cars on the basement level.
"The design of the proposal incorporates contemporary architectural aesthetics that relate to existing development in proximity to the site and are sympathetic to the nature and character of the area... Design consideration has also been given to residential amenity including aspects such as privacy and solar access for both future residents of the proposal and those of surrounding properties," the DA said.
A traffic assessment submitted with the application said the development would generate an extra two vehicle trips during peak periods.
The development application is on exhibition via the council's website until July 26.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
