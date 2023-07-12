Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Plans submitted for Keiraville apartment complex for university students

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed apartment complex in Keiraville for university students, as depicted in the development application. Picture by Bureau SRH Architecture.
The proposed apartment complex in Keiraville for university students, as depicted in the development application. Picture by Bureau SRH Architecture.

University students are the target market for a proposed unit complex in Keiraville containing mostly studio apartments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.