Albion Park product and Kookaburras sharpshooter Blake Govers has set his focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after an exhaustive European season which didn't go well for him.
Govers was spotted recently at a local Illawarra South Coast Hockey derby at Unanderra, where he saw his former team Albion Park go down to Wests Illawarra in a crucial league game.
The prolific drag-flicker is now back in Perth preparing for the Oceania Cup against New Zealand, which is a three-match series qualifying round for the Paris Olympics.
Prior to joining the Kookaburras in the Netherlands, Govers finished his league program in Belgium, where his team KHC Dragons lost the semi-final to eventual winners Gantoise HC on goals in a two-match series.
"Belgium was a good experience. We lost in the semis to the team that won the league which is full of France and Belgium players," the 26-year-old said.
"But first things first, we have to qualify for the Olympics and that's in August in New Zealand versus New Zealand, so that's our main focus."
The Kookaburras had a poor Pro League outing in Europe, eventually finishing in seventh position on 19 points way behind the Dutch, who finished on top with 35 points.
The team lost twice to Olympic champions Belgium and had a 5-2 loss to the Dutch after winning the first game 7-2
"The Pro League was full of up and down performances, so we need to train hard together over the next year inside the Perth training camp," Govers said.
"Our skills across the team need to improve. We are learning a lot and heaps of players had opportunities throughout the year so the level of the squad is getting better."
Finally, the Kookas travelled to France for a two-Test series losing the first game 4-1 but coming back to win the second game 3-1 with Govers scoring two goals - including his 134th career goal.
In round 13 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league, University maintained their third spot with a 4-1 win over Dapto. Heath Ogilvie and William Orth scored a brace each with Taz Nyrhinen scoring for Dapto.
League leaders Park easily beat Fairy Meadow 7-1 with Brady Anderson scoring a brace and other goals from Scott Govers, Darcey Kast, Josh Mayo, Justin Murray and Shane McLeish.
In the women's round 14 action, Wests Illawarra beat Railway Greys 5-0 with a hat-trick from Piki McCreedy; Avondale held Meadow to a 1-1 draw; and University gained a walkover from Figtree Unanderra who failed to field a team.
