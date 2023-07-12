Motorists will face delays in West Wollongong and Bellambi due to planned roadworks.
A five-night works program will start this Sunday on the Princes Highway at West Wollongong for repairs to maintain and strengthen Byarong Creek Bridge.
Traffic will be affected from 6pm to 6am each night, with a single lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h during work hours.
Weather permitting, works should be finished by 6am on Friday, July 21.
Transport for NSW said motorists should follow traffic controllers and allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
A two-week works program will commence on Monday, July 17 on the level crossing between Francis Street and Brompton Road at Bellambi.
The westbound lane on Bellambi Lane will be closed for concreting work and structural steel beam installation.
"This is in preparation for the installation of VeloSTRAIL, a product that bridges the gap between the road and train tracks, allowing smooth passage for commuters and motorists," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Works will be done every day, including weekends, from 7am to 5pm. This project will be completed by 5pm on Saturday, July 29, weather permitting.
Traffic control will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.