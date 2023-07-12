Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

West Wollongong, Bellambi roadworks program will affect motorists

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists will face delays in West Wollongong and Bellambi due to upcoming roadworks. File picture
Motorists will face delays in West Wollongong and Bellambi due to upcoming roadworks. File picture

Motorists will face delays in West Wollongong and Bellambi due to planned roadworks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.