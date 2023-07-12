Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Lord Mayor's opinion on Alex Volkanovski and UFC lit a proverbial fire

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sometimes we just not going to agree.
Sometimes we just not going to agree.

Well, that threw the veritable cat among the pigeons ... reporter Agron Latifi asked Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery why the man hailed as a living legend in his sport wouldn't be offered the keys to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.