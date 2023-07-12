Well, that threw the veritable cat among the pigeons ... reporter Agron Latifi asked Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery why the man hailed as a living legend in his sport wouldn't be offered the keys to the city.
The man? UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski.
By and large Agron's original article prompted some pretty interesting conversation - and the majority of it was of a reasonably mature nature.
There were two distinct camps: the "acknowledge the Volk, he's a champion" bandwagon and the naysayers who agreed with our Lord Mayor with many agreeing the sport was too violent to warrant recognition.
Cr Bradbery labelled UFC a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence". He also said UFC didn't rank up there with Olympic sports or the arts.
"I have to measure this in terms of what sort of things are we promoting? Is this [UFC] an activity that we as a city want to promote? I appreciate his skills ... but at the same time there are other messages associated with that sport. It's a blood sport and it is also a sport that provokes in some respects, violence."
Cr Bradbery repeatedly pointed out this was no reflection on Mr Volkanovski.
The Lord Mayor's stance puts him at odds with many - among them Wollongong MP Paul Scully, and Linda Campbell, who sits with Cr Bradbery on Wollongong council.
Also among the commentators was a certain Chuck Harmison, a name familiar to sports fans across the Illawarra.
Mr Harmison, who has an interest in all things MMA, wrote: " ... stick your head into Joe Lopez's gym in Windang and see how dedicated and hard working these men and women are in perfecting their craft," he wrote.
"It's not just boxing, it's a multi-disciplinary sport, with great discipline required, both in and out of the cage. Sure it appears brutal, and at times it is, but part of that is the way the sport is marketed to the public.
"I've never met a more humble world champion than Alex Volkanovski. In my opinion he certainly deserves a key to the city, along with many other "champions" of Wollongong who have excelled in their chosen field and brought honour to our town."
The Lord Mayor had his supporters, too: "I stand with the Lord Mayor on congratulating Alex Volkanovski on his great achievement, but refusing to further promote and celebrate a violent sport that can cause life changing brain injury by considering keys to the city."
Sports reporter Mitch Jennings has long reported on Volkanovski, as a fighter and as a human. Read his comment piece here. There might be more to play out on this one yet. We'll keep you updated.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
