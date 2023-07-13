Rose Shukra Mastroianni had been living in her rental property in Woonona, the suburb she grew up in, for eight years when she unexpectedly received a life-changing email while on holiday.
"It just literally said, 'You have to vacate on this date based on no grounds'," Ms Mastroianni, 52, said.
The stress of the 'no grounds' eviction - legal in NSW, but due to be scrapped - triggered serious mental and physical health issues and forced Ms Mastroianni to live out of her car for months.
The artist and mental health advocate said she had always been ahead on her rent and when she asked why she was being evicted, she was told there was no legal obligation to disclose the reasons.
Ms Mastroianni recalled crying most days while she packed up, her deteriorating mental health forcing her to rely on the help of others to get it done but making it nigh on impossible for her to find somewhere else suitable to live.
"I've been so independent and even though I live with disabilities, I still found it so hard to ask for help," she said.
"[But] I knew that I had no choice because I had plummeted so badly in my mental health... I felt like I was going to die or just end up in hospital."
She put many of her belongings into a storage unit, but was forced to give away things that had been precious to her.
After handing the keys back to the real estate agent last December, she realised she had nowhere to go.
Ms Mastroianni made up a bed in the back of her Land Cruiser and went to Slacky Flat in Bulli, a place familiar from childhood that felt somewhat safe, for her first night without a home.
To keep her mind occupied she began travelling around in her car, and while friends offered her temporary lodgings it was hard to be around people going about their ordinary lives.
"It was hard for me to feel safe and I could see other people had their lives to live, so I didn't want to outstay my welcome," Ms Mastroianni said.
She stopped eating from the strain of the situation and developed an eating disorder, her weight plummeting from 73 kilograms to 50.
Ms Mastroianni also suffers from endometriosis and managing excessive menstrual bleeding and hygiene while living in a car was difficult; washing meant cold showers in public blocks or swimming in the ocean.
She said it was frightening to see the reactions of people when they saw how she'd changed, and only a one or two admitted they were scared that if it could happened to her, it could happen to them too.
"I think the fact that you can be living in a safe home and then suddenly be homeless... People can't understand it," she said.
People in her life fell away, she said, and she couldn't maintain the social activities she once enjoyed.
"Things got worse and worse until I ended up in hospital," Ms Mastroianni said.
With the help of friends, she started receiving treatment for her mental illness and in April secured somewhere to stay.
However, the unit is expensive, on a busy, noisy road, feels unsafe and most of her belongings are still in storage - for Ms Mastroianni, the search for a safe, affordable place to call home continues.
She is calling on governments, the housing sector and the community to come together to find solutions to the housing crisis, so no one has to endure homelessness.
"A home can be the very thing that keeps most people's sanity together. Pull that rug from under people, and it feels almost impossible to continue doing ordinary things," she said.
If you need support, call Lifeline on 13 14 11 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. If someone is in danger, call 000.
The NSW government is seeking feedback from the community on how it can improve rental laws, including the removal of no grounds evictions like Ms Mastroianni faced.
Ahead of the March state election, all the major parties committed to ending no grounds evictions for people on rolling leases.
The government also wants community input on how to make it easier for renters to keep pets, protecting renters' personal information and a making it easier to transfer rental bonds between properties.
The government has appointed former Homelessness NSW chief executive officer Trina Jones as the state's first rental commissioner this week to oversee this period of change.
"In taking on the role of rental commissioner, my mission is to amplify the voice of renters, help strengthen their rights and improve the fairness of the rental market," Ms Jones said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
