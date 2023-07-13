Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra woman Rose Shukra Mastroianni shares mental, physical toll of homelessness

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Shukra Mastroianni has suffered profound health impacts after a 'no grounds' eviction left her homeless. Picture by Adam McLean.
Rose Shukra Mastroianni has suffered profound health impacts after a 'no grounds' eviction left her homeless. Picture by Adam McLean.

Rose Shukra Mastroianni had been living in her rental property in Woonona, the suburb she grew up in, for eight years when she unexpectedly received a life-changing email while on holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.