Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'No ivory tower': Wollongong mayor stands firm on Volkanovski keys decision in 2GB interview

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 12 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Lord Mayor doubled down on his decision not to award keys to the city to Windang UFC champion Alex Volkanovski during 2GB host Chris O'Keefe's Wednesday Drive program.
Wollongong Lord Mayor doubled down on his decision not to award keys to the city to Windang UFC champion Alex Volkanovski during 2GB host Chris O'Keefe's Wednesday Drive program.

Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has gone a few rounds with a Sydney radio show host over his controversial decision not to award keys to the city to Windang UFC world champ Alex Volkanovski, denying he formed his stance from "an ivory tower".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.