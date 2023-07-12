Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has gone a few rounds with a Sydney radio show host over his controversial decision not to award keys to the city to Windang UFC world champ Alex Volkanovski, denying he formed his stance from "an ivory tower".
Bradbery used a spot on 2GB host Chris O'Keefe's Wednesday Drive program to double down on his refusal to bestow the honour, on the basis that UFC was "nothing more than a blood sport".
The mayor's stance has divided opinion and brought out some influential allies, including state premier Chris Minns, who told 2GB listeners that "not giving [Volkanovski] the keys to the city seems like a silly decision to me".
In Wednesday's interview Bradbery defended - with a few caveats - previous city keys honours.
"Do you condone people riding motorcycles 200km/h?" O'Keefe asked.
"Definitely not," Bradbery replied.
"So why did you give the keys to the city to Wayne Gardener?"
"I didn't - it was before my time, I can assure you. That was not under my control nor under my watch."
"So you wouldn't have awarded it to Wayne Gardener?"
"In that instance, I would have questioned it, yes, but at the same time he was undertaking an activity where he was risking his own life and wellbeing and supposedly in a way that wasn't going to necessarily involve taking the lights out of another human being."
The Mayor similarly justified decisions to award keys to St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato and the St George Illawarra Dragons at large, although adding "that's another thing that now we've got second thoughts about the impact on the players".
"I have to make a stance about UFC," he said. "UFC is nothing more than a blood sport ... it's a free-for-all. It is - as far as I'm concerned - nothing more than an opportunity to promote violence."
He said UFC was different from boxing and other contact sports because those were carried out with "head gear and protective gear and it's also strictly controlled".
"With the greatest respect, you gave the keys to the city to the bloke who won X Factor," said O'Keefe, referencing 2016's talent show winner Cyrus Villanueva. "Do you think it's a high enough bar?"
"That at the time was the decision that was made in light of what he had achieved so yep, it's fine," Bradbery said. "It didn't involve bashing the lights out of other human beings."
O'Keefe said: "look, I don't want to be rude ... but it sounds like you're, to be honest with you, sitting in your ivory tower, judging everybody else".
"No, I'm not," Bradbery replied. "I'm just judging one particular event, an activity called the UFC, where an individual gets into a ring with another and bashes the lights out of the other ... I'm sorry, I can't uphold violence and I will not and cannot go along with it."
Asked whether he might be "a bit old hat", he replied, "oh, of course, I'm old hat".
A UFC fan, Premier Minns has pledged $16 million to host three UFC pay-per-view events in Sydney over the next four years, the first to be held on September 10 this year. He told Wednesday's 2GB audience Volkanovski was "an Aussie sporting hero and the best fighter in the world at the moment".
"UFC may not be for everyone, but Alex is the ultimate professional who has contributed to the Wollongong community, including supporting the NSW government's campaign to get people vaccinated during COVID," he said.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
