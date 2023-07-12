A female cyclist hit by a motorbike at Warrawong last month has suffered permanent injury, according to police, who have now issued a warrant for a man's arrest.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 39-year-old Steven Lawrence, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged driving offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.
It's understood the 47-year-old woman was hit by a motorbike while riding a pushbike on Cowper Street on June 27.
She was taken to by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital where she was in a serious but stable condition.
She had head injuries as well as lacerations to her arm and injuries to her ribs, NSW Ambulance said.
NSW Police media said in a statement that Lake Illawarra Police District officers arrived to find a female cyclist with injures to her head.
"Police were told the cyclist and a motorcycle collided before the rider allegedly fled the scene."
"A crime scene has been established and police have commenced an investigation into the crash."
Initial reports that a dirt bike was involved have not been confirmed.
Lawrence is described as being 180cm, of medium build, with brown hair. Police say he is known to frequent the Warrawong, Warilla, Mangerton and Wollongong areas.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into Lawrence's whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 42325399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
