If you're feeling a tad warm today, you're not wrong. The Illawarra is experiencing a string of warmer than average winter days.
July, unsurprisingly, is the coldest month of the year with a mean maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees in Bellambi.
But, today (Thursday) the temperature is expected to soar to 21 degrees and it'll stay that warm until Saturday.
This month has been much warmer than normal, with nine of the first 12 days of July warmer than average in Bellambi.
It's been the same in Albion Park where the mean maximum temperature for July is 17.7 degrees, but on Thursday it's expected to peak at 22 degrees.
So far this month every day, except one, has been warmer than average in the suburb.
Further south in Kiama the mercury's predicted to reach 21 degrees on Thursday. This is four degrees warmer than your average July day.
An average July day only reaches 16.9 degrees in the suburb, but 10 out of the first 12 days of the month have been warmer.
Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said temperatures have been one or two degrees warmer than average for the Illawarra this month.
"We're on target to be the longest spell of 20 degree days in July in more than 25 years," he said.
"The last couple of nights have been a little bit chillier though.
"There's only been one cooler than average day this month, that was on Tuesday, July 4."
We're on target to be the longest spell of 20 degree days in July in more than 25 years.- Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke
The hottest July day on record for Wollongong was on July 30, 2017 when the mercury soared to 26.8 degrees.
The coldest July day was on July 17, 2007 when the temperature dropped to 4.1 degrees.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.