They're the reigning national champions, but Wollongong Roller Hawks captain Brett Stibners believes his team is even stronger heading into the 2023 Wheelchair League Tournament.
The three-day tournament in Brisbane begins on Friday and is being held instead of the regular National Wheelchair Basketball League, where the Roller Hawks have won the past four straight titles.
The Wollongong outfit - which already boasted a crop of Australian internationals and exciting young talent - has been made even stronger this year with the addition of recruit Steve Elliott.
The Queenslander, 28, recently secured his first professional contract in Italy and has arrived in the Illawarra to be closer to his partner and fellow Roller Hawk, Hannah Dodd.
"Steve's going to make a big difference for us because he's fast and he brings a lot of energy to the team. He does all of the little things that make a team really good," Stibners told the Mercury.
"We're really looking forward to playing with him."
The Wheelchair League Tournament will consist of four teams, with Roller Hawks to tackle 2022 NWBL runners-up Perth Wheelcats, the Darwin Salties and hosts, Southern Districts Spartans.
The format sees the sides play each other on Friday and Saturday, before the top two play off for gold and the other teams fight for bronze on Sunday.
While confident about his own side, Stibners refused to underestimate the other three outfits.
"We've got a really good team, but the other three teams are good as well," he said.
"Perth's younger kids are all a year older and one of their young kids has been playing with Australian captain Shaun Norris in Germany, who is their main guy. So you know they're going to be really well prepared and Shaun is still a phenomenal player, so they're going to be very strong.
"Darwin are also going to be very strong too. They're basically made up of a few Darwin people who are world class in 'CJ' (Clarence McCarthy-Grogan) and Tom O'Neill-Thorne and a lot of kids from Victoria, because they don't have a team. They will be very strong and very deep as well.
"Queensland are a young side. They didn't want Steve Elliott, which is just crazy, so they're going in a different direction by rebuilding. They're going to be very fast and energetic, but I think lack of experience over the weekend could be their downfall."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
