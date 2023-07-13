Debate has raged since Sunday when Alexander Volkanovski won his UFC title fight in Las Vegas: should he be awarded the keys to the city
The 34-year-old from Windang defeated interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez and in many quarters was labelled the best pound-for-pound fighter the sport had ever seen.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery told the Mercury while he appreciated Volkanovski's talents, he had issues with the UFC.
He said a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence".
What do you think?
