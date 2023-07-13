The list of alleged domestic violence offenders in the Illawarra keeps growing, with police adding four new people to their most wanted list.
The statewide push by NSW Police, called Operation Amarok, is targeting NSW's most wanted DV offenders, and some have been on the run for years.
Earlier this week, Illawarra police named three alleged DV offenders - Shanelle Tungai and Oliver Piper and Talip Kalinkara.
The latest offenders, announced on Thursday by Lake Illawarra Police District, are Cyril Phillips, Bradley Green, Madelyne Baident-Haynes and Joseph Thomas.
Cyril Phillips is known to frequent Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Bradley Green is known to frequent Oak Flats and surrounding suburbs.
Madelyne Baident-Haynes is known to frequent Dapto, Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Joseph Thomas is known to frequent Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
