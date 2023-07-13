Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast Blaze return for annual home game in Berkeley

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Blaze under 23s players (from left) Amy Younie, Unique Pritchard, Ilori Platten and Chelsea Blanch look forward to playing at Berkeley's Illawarra Sports Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
South Coast Blaze under 23s players (from left) Amy Younie, Unique Pritchard, Ilori Platten and Chelsea Blanch look forward to playing at Berkeley's Illawarra Sports Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

It will be a dream come true for Blaze young gun Chelsea Blanch on Saturday when she runs onto the court for the South Coast club's first home game of 2023 in Berkeley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.