It will be a dream come true for Blaze young gun Chelsea Blanch on Saturday when she runs onto the court for the South Coast club's first home game of 2023 in Berkeley.
The Blaze's opens and under 23s teams play regularly in Sydney in the NSW Premier League competition, but will return to the region for their annual match at the Illawarra Sports Stadium.
The franchise was formed in 2019 and played their first season the following year, however, the ongoing impact of COVID meant that the side couldn't play in Berkeley until last June. They now return to the Illawarra as part of the league's home and away round (round 17).
Blanch was passionately cheering on the Blaze amid a sold-out crowd in the stands that night. Fast-forward 12 months and the goal shooter will be on the court when her beloved under 23s side takes on UTS Randwick Sparks.
It's been a roller-coaster journey for the Kiama talent, who was previously part of the Blaze's Talent Identification Program before joining the club on a full-time basis this year. She has shown great leadership in her maiden season after being named one of the team's vice-captain.
"It's obviously nice to play on our own courts and represent the South Coast," Blanch told the Mercury.
"I went to the game last year as a supporter and it's really great to come to the game this year as a player. It's been a huge opportunity to play in the team this year. Last year I was a fan-girl and when I found out I would be playing this year, I was super excited.
"The Blaze have definitely been impressive and I've learned a lot and improved in a high-performance environment. I've enjoyed playing at such a great level and improving my netball."
For the second year in a row, the matches in Berkeley have been well supported, with a sell-out crowd to be in attendance at Illawarra Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Blaze chairwoman Karina Franke has been delighted with the response from the South Coast community.
"It's great to be able to bring Premier League netball back to the region because we don't have a Suncorp Super Netball team down here. So the support that our team receives - particularly from the juniors at our local associations - is very impressive," Franke said.
"The Premier League is the feeder comp to the Super Netball. Our club captain Taylah (Davies) is a training partner with the Giants, and we've had a number of players through the Giants and Swifts academies. And we've also got players who have been selected in Australian teams, including Ellie Hart who is in the Australian under 17s team this year.
"It's a really exciting pathway and you can see that local netball's quality has improved since we've had the Blaze down here, because it's brought back a lot of players back to the Illawarra and South Coast, who were previously required to travel to Sydney to further their netball careers."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
