Sullivan out for the season as hamstring nightmare continues

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 11:43am
Jayden Sullivan won't play again this season after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra young gun Jayden Sullivan won't play again this season after suffering a "moderate to high-grade" hamstring strain in last week's loss to the Raiders.

