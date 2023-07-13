Sullivan out for the season as hamstring nightmare continues

St George Illawarra young gun Jayden Sullivan won't play again this season after suffering a "moderate to high-grade" hamstring strain in last week's loss to the Raiders.
In the re-emergence of the hamstring issues that have plagued his young career, Sullivan pulled up lame in support of a runaway Mikaele Ravalawa in the 65th minute.
He was immediately taken from the field with subsequent scans effectively ending his season.
"Unfortunately Sullivan injured his right hamstring against the Raiders on Friday night," the club reported on its website.
"Scans have revealed a moderate to high-grade strain with Sullivan facing a recovery time of at least six weeks."
In a double blow for the struggling Dragons, the club has confirmed back-rower Jaydn Su'A is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on the injury that made him a late withdrawal from the Raiders clash.
"Su'A was withdrawn from the Raiders game after experiencing increasing episodes of instability in his right shoulder following a subluxation earlier in the year," the update read.
"After specialist review, it has been determined the best course of action is to proceed to surgically stabilising the joint. This means Su'A will not play again in 2023."
With halves depth skinny at the club, Sullivan's injury likely to completely quash skipper Ben Hunt's slim hopes of being released before the end of this season.
Sullivan is contracted until the end of 2025, but has been strongly linked to the Bulldogs despite Toby Sexton's recent arrival at Belmore but the 21-year-old's hamstring issues becoming chronic would be of concern to the Dragons and any potential suitors.
The Raiders defeat proved costly on a number of fronts, with Ben Murdoch-Masila expected to miss a month with a grade-two medial ligament strain.
It's a drain on depth in what's being pitched as a wooden-spoon playoff against the Tigers in Wollongong next Thursday, though Tyrell Sloan will return from a calf complaint after missing the game against the Raiders.
Jacob Liddle is also on track to face his former club as he progresses through concussion protocols, while Paul Turner is also available for selection despite a hip-pointer injury forcing him from the field.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
