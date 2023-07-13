Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

RFS to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Otford

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents around Otford may be affected by smoke on the weekend, as firefighters conduct a hazard reduction burn to better protect homes and the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.