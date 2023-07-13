Residents around Otford may be affected by smoke on the weekend, as firefighters conduct a hazard reduction burn to better protect homes and the community.
The four-hectare burn off Station Road will commence at 9am on Saturday and finish on Sunday.
Otford and Helensburgh are among key target areas for hazard reduction burns (HRs) in the Illawarra for NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters ahead of the summer period.
The Station Road HR will directly protect five homes and create a strategic asset protection zone for fires coming from the north.
"This crucial burn will directly reduce the bushfire risk to properties in Otford," the RFS Illawarra District said.
"Firefighters have planned this hazard reduction carefully and it forms part of the Bushfire Risk Management Plan for the Sutherland local government area."
Firefighters will be patrolling the HR, but if you seen an unattended fire call triple-0.
The RFS urges residents to take these steps:
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health online or Asthma Australia.
Get prepared for the summer by creating your own bushfire survival plan at myfireplan.com.au.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
