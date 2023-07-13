Illawarra Mercury
Jesus Edelberto Diaz Hernandez admits to role in smuggling cocaine in coffee bags to Wollongong

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 12:25pm
Jesus Edelberto Diaz Hernandez was arrested in 2021. Picture by NSWPF.
A Spanish national involved in smuggling 35 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside coffee bags to Wollongong has confessed to his crimes.

