A Spanish national involved in smuggling 35 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside coffee bags to Wollongong has confessed to his crimes.
Jesus Edelberto Diaz Hernandez faced Wollongong Local Court from Clarence Correctional Centre on Thursday.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to manufacturing a marketable quantity of a controlled drug and conspiring to import a marketable quantity of a controlled drug. Four charges were withdrawn.
Australian Federal Police swooped on Hernandez at his Port Kembla address in September 2021, after Columbian National Police intercepted an air cargo consignment labelled as 'roasted coffee' which was bound for Wollongong from Bogata Airport.
The cardboard box - seized by Colombian authorities - was found with 67 bags of coffee with packets of a white powdered substance inside, which returned a positive result for cocaine weighing an approximate total of 35.6 kilograms.
Herandez's lawyer said agreed facts are yet to be tendered to the court due to issues in dispute that will be subject to an argument prior to sentencing.
Hernandez will learn his sentence date at Wollongong District Court on August 11. He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
